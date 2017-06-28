Vibes in the Vines in Wine Country! A weekend getaway where you'll enjoy Niagara's finest! Live music, wineries, culinary, jazz education and close-up encounters with renowned jazz musicians!

Enter to win a weekend getaway for two to Niagara Region for the TD Niagara Jazz Festival on July 6-7! Prize includes the following:

1 night stay in the Niagara Region (Shady Acres Airbnb) on Thursday, July 6th and Friday, July 7th ($300 value)

2 tickets to Vibes in the Vines featuring Randy Stirtzinger​, ​Graham Lear​ and John Sherwood ​on Thursday, Ju​ly​ ​6​th ($50 value)

$50 gift certificate for Orzo Restaurant in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Tast​ing​ for two at the Hare Wine Co. ($40 ​value)

Stratus Signature Experience for two at Stratus Vineyards Value ($40 value) – Must reserve Tour + Taste in advance

Private viewing of a jazz rehearsal at Shady Acres with wine and cheese) at 2pm on ​ ​Thurs​day, July ​6​th (Value: priceless)

Meet-and-greet with ​John Sherwood, Graham Lear and various artists (Value: priceless)

2 Shop Stay Listen cards ($20 value)

Sponsored by TD Niagara Jazz Festival

Contest ends July 3