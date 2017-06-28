TD Niagara Jazz Festival

Win a weekend getaway for two to the Niagara Region for the TD Niagara Jazz Festival on July 6-7!

Vibes in the Vines in Wine Country! A weekend getaway where you'll enjoy Niagara's finest! Live music, wineries, culinary, jazz education and close-up encounters with renowned jazz musicians!

Enter to win a weekend getaway for two to Niagara Region for the TD Niagara Jazz Festival on July 6-7! Prize includes the following:

  • 1 night stay in the Niagara Region (Shady Acres Airbnb) on Thursday, July 6th and Friday, July 7th ($300 value)
  • 2 tickets to Vibes in the Vines featuring Randy Stirtzinger​, ​Graham Lear​ and John Sherwood ​on Thursday, Ju​ly​ ​6​th ($50 value)
  • $50 gift certificate for Orzo Restaurant in Niagara-on-the-Lake
  • Tast​ing​ for two at the Hare Wine Co. ($40 ​value)
  • Stratus Signature Experience for two at Stratus Vineyards Value ($40 value) – Must reserve Tour + Taste in advance 
  • Private viewing of a jazz rehearsal at Shady Acres with wine and cheese) at 2pm on ​ ​Thurs​day, July ​6​th (Value: priceless)
  • Meet-and-greet with ​John Sherwood, Graham Lear and various artists (Value: priceless)
  • 2 Shop Stay Listen cards ($20 value)

Sponsored by TD Niagara Jazz Festival 

Contest ends July 3

