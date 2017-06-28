×
Vibes in the Vines in Wine Country! A weekend getaway where you'll enjoy Niagara's finest! Live music, wineries, culinary, jazz education and close-up encounters with renowned jazz musicians!
Enter to win a weekend getaway for two to Niagara Region for the TD Niagara Jazz Festival on July 6-7! Prize includes the following:
- 1 night stay in the Niagara Region (Shady Acres Airbnb) on Thursday, July 6th and Friday, July 7th ($300 value)
- 2 tickets to Vibes in the Vines featuring Randy Stirtzinger, Graham Lear and John Sherwood on Thursday, July 6th ($50 value)
- $50 gift certificate for Orzo Restaurant in Niagara-on-the-Lake
- Tasting for two at the Hare Wine Co. ($40 value)
- Stratus Signature Experience for two at Stratus Vineyards Value ($40 value) – Must reserve Tour + Taste in advance
- Private viewing of a jazz rehearsal at Shady Acres with wine and cheese) at 2pm on Thursday, July 6th (Value: priceless)
- Meet-and-greet with John Sherwood, Graham Lear and various artists (Value: priceless)
- 2 Shop Stay Listen cards ($20 value)
Sponsored by TD Niagara Jazz Festival

Contest ends July 3