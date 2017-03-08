Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra presents The Baroque Diva, featuring Karina Gauvin, soprano, and guest director Rodolfo Richter, violin.

"One of the dream sopranos of our time." - The Globe and Mail

One of the world's great interpreters of Handel, Karina Gauvin performs dramatic and compelling opera arias by Handel, including Alcina's "Ah! Mio cor," as well as a stunning motet by Vivaldi. The program also includes a world premiere by Canadian composer Colin Labadie, commissioned as part of this year's national sesquicentennial celebrations.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 8pm

Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre (273 Bloor West)

