The Gospel According to Andre

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ chronicles the life and career of André Leon Talley, former Vogue magazine editor-at-large and one of the fashion industry’s and New York culture's most influential icons. Beginning his career at Andy Warhol’s Factory in the 1970s before climbing the ranks of the New York fashion editorial world, Talley made a lasting impact by pushing to include African-American models and designers in such major publications as Women’s Wear Daily, W, and Vogue magazine. Today, his judgment is sought by top designers, stylists, and celebrity clientele. Featuring fashion luminaries such as Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Valentino, and Manolo Blahnik testifying to André’s gifts, the film traces his journey with rich archival footage that summons multiple eras of stylish and outlandish clothing.

André Leon Talley has been a fixture in the world of fashion for so long that it’s difficult to imagine a time when he wasn’t defining the boundaries of great style. Kate Novack’s intimate portrait, The Gospel According to André takes viewers on an emotional journey from André’s roots growing up in the segregated Jim Crow South to become one of the most influential tastemakers and fashion curators of our times.

Describing the film André said “I’ve opened my heart and my soul and my life. And I am a very private and shy person, although I come off as a very flamboyant person. I use clothes as armor, clothes are my security blanket and my clothes and outfits are my armor against the world of the chiffon trenches. So the documentary has been a very enriching experience. I think it’s a very sensitive and extraordinary and yet elegant story of my life.”

Novack’s film weaves together a wealth of archival footage from the most glamorous moments in fashion history with André’s poignant reflections on his life and career, making The Gospel According to André a cinematic monument to one of the most unique figures of 20th Century American culture.

