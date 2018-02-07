The Green Living Show

Win a Valentine's Day Prize Pack from The Green Living Show!

The Green Living Show, Canada’s largest healthy living Show, is giving away Valentine's Day prize packs full of environmentally friendly goodies for the eco-conscious romantic.

Enter now for a chance to win a prize pack containing:

* 2 passes to the 2018 Green Living Show (April 6-8 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre)

* Sonneglas solar lantern

* Giddy Yo-Yo Chocolates and edible body butter

* Citchen Candle Co. selection of candles

* Province Apothecary Lovers’ Oil

* Bees Butter body butter & lip balm

* False Ox shrubs for making cocktails

Delicacies of Spain – Organic pesto rosso, hot paprika and marmalade

* Bald Baker cookies

Shop from over 350 eco-conscious exhibitors at the Green Living Show taking place April 6th-8th, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.The event features local and organic food, beer and wine tastings; influential speakers; thousands of innovative products; eco home and garden design; health, wellness and yoga pavilions; eco fashion and green beauty; electric vehicle test drives; nature exhibits and fun activities for the entire family.

Contest Ends February 13