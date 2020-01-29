× Expand Max Telzerow Caroline, or Change_289_Jully Black_2019

Enter for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to the highly anticipated musical 'CAROLINE, OR CHANGE', on stage at the Historic Winter Garden Theatre. Featuring “Canada’s Queen of R&B” Jully Black in her musical theatre debut as Caroline, internationally renowned Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman as The Moon and an all-star Canadian cast, this ‘modern masterpiece’ is a timely story of change for our socially-conscious world.

Sponsored by: The Musical Stage Company & Obsidian Theatre Company

Contest ends: February 4th