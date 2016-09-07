The NOW Ultimate Film & Stage Experience

This fall, NOW Magazine and partners want to give you the Ultimate Film & Stage experience! Enter for a chance to win:

★ A 7-Play Open Season Pass to attend all 7 productions in Tarragon’s 2016/17 season, at any point during the run!

★ Two tickets to the Opening Night Film & Party + one Reelworld Festival Pass including access to 30+ films, Digital Storytelling Zone, Toronto Poetry Slam Showcase, Art Battle Awards Party and an evening of Powerful Conversations!

★ Two All-Access Festival Passes to the 2016 Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival taking place October 18-23!

★ A pair of tickets to “Master Harold” ...and the Boys by Athol Fugard at the Toronto Centre for the Arts this October!

★ A pair of season passes to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre!

★ An eight week Introduction-to-Improv course and night out at Bad Dog Comedy Theatre!

★ A pair of tickets to see the latest musical masterpiece by Canada’s leading indigenous playwright: TOMSON HIGHWAY’s The (Post) Mistress!

★ Your photo featured on a print ad in NOW Magazine on September 22nd!

Please scroll to the bottom to enter

× Expand tarragon

Tarragon Theatre is Canada’s home for groundbreaking contemporary playwriting. For 46 years, Tarragon Theatre has created, developed and produced new plays by home-grown artists as well as significant works from the world stage, vitally contributing to the important legacy of a Canadian culture.

Winner receives a 7-Play Open Season Pass to attend all 7 productions in Tarragon’s 2016/17 season, at any point during the run! Please note this does not include the remounted production of Infinity.

× Expand reelworld

Now in its 16th year, the Reelworld Film Festival is dedicated to harnessing the power of film as a force for social good. We believe great stories are the beginning of great solutions. Our mission is to unlock the power of film by connecting inspired people to inspired partners. Reelworld is for you - a generation of socially engaged citizens who care about how your lives impact your community and the planet.

Winner receives two tickets to the Opening Night Film & Party plus a Reelworld Festival Pass which includes access to 30+ films, Digital Storytelling Zone, Toronto Poetry Slam Showcase, Art Battle Awards Party and an evening of Powerful Conversations.

× Expand planetinfocus

The 17th Annual Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival features over 60 of the best environmental films from around the world, plus panels and workshops, Industry Series for filmmakers, free Family Program and Pancake Breakfast, School Program, Awards and Receptions. Join us, be inspired, and engage with the issues. This year's Eco-Heroes and special guests are David Suzuki and Alexandra Cousteau. Find out more and buy tickets at planetinfocus.org.

Winner receives two All-Access Festival Passes to the 2016 Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival taking place October 18-23!

× Expand obsidian

Following its 4-STAR run at the Shaw Festival, Athol Fugard's “Master Harold”... and the Boys is coming to Toronto. Presented by Obsidian Theatre Company, this show is not to be missed and, with the help of NOW, you won't have to! Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the highly anticipated show and an official production poster signed by the all-star cast and director, Philip Akin.

“Master Harold”...and the Boys by Athol Fugard / Directed by Philip Akin / Starring James Daly, Allan Louis and André Sills / October 8th-23rd / Toronto Centre for the Arts

Established in 1979, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre is Toronto’s leading destination for artistically rigorous alternative theatre and a world leader in developing queer voices and stories for the stage.

A pair of 10-ticket season passes to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. Buddies’ fully flexible Season Pass is your all access ticket to our 2016-17 Season. Come on your own, or bring along some friends and use your pass to see what you want, when you want.

× Expand baddogtheatre

For over 30 years, the award-winning Bad Dog Theatre Company (previously known as Theatresports Toronto) has specialized in the art of unscripted comedy and improvised performance, and has provided affordable, accessible improv training for thousands of people of all ages and experience.

Whether you’re trying to break into the performing arts, hone a creative edge, or simply become more comfortable in front of new people, the Bad Dog Academy’s improv workshops are for you. They’re FUN, the people are supportive and there’s never any pressure to do things you’re uncomfortable with. Just take our introductory improv course and we’re sure you won’t regret it. Thousands of satisfied students, students just like you, can’t be wrong.

Our faculty – all working actors – have been nominees or winners of Geminis, Doras, and Canadian Comedy Awards. As teachers and performers, they have toured across North America, Europe, Australia & the Caribbean, and they bring their unique perspective to every class.

Dubbed “Toronto’s improv hub” by NOW Magazine and led by renowned improv veteran Julie Dumais Osborne, Bad Dog Theatre presents Theatresports – Toronto’s longest running improv show – every Saturday plus shows throughout the week at The Bad Dog Comedy Theatre - 875 Bloor St. W.

Too shy to speak up? Love performing but haven't done it in a while? Want to meet new people and learn a new art form? Whatever your motivation, Bad Dog Theatre's Introduction-to-Improv Prize Pack includes one eight week course and is a great way for you to get into the world of unscripted comedy.

Our two hour classes run throughout the week and we'll make sure to find a time that suits your schedule! Bonus: we're throwing in a Four Show Flex Pass so you can catch Toronto's longest running improv show, Theatresports, with some of your pals!

× Expand theatrefrancais

Win a pair of tickets to see Tomson Highway’s The (Post) Mistress. From October 12 – November 6, Pleiades Theatre, in co-production with Théâtre français de Toronto, presents the Toronto premiere of The (Post) Mistress (in English and Cree with French Surtitles, from October 25 to November 6) and Zesty Gopher s’est fait écraser par un frigo (in French and Cree with English Surtitles, from October 12 to 23), the latest musical by Canada’s acclaimed indigenous playwright, Tomson Highway.

The (Post) Mistress tells the story of Marie-Louise Painchaud, the hugely endearing Métis postmistress. In the fictitious village of Lovely, Ontario, located somewhere along the French River, we discover Marie-Louise and her uncanny ability to read the town’s mail through the envelopes. Letters from around the world tell of her neighbours’ foibles, fantasies and fibs, both large and small. They inspire Marie-Louise and she turns these stories into an eclectic array of songs inspired by musical traditions from around the world. We also discover the origins of her extraordinary powers as she passes the time waiting for her beloved husband, Roland Painchaud, to join her. The French title, which translates as “Zesty Gopher got squashed by a fridge,” is a line from the play and gives an idea of some of the loopy characters who populate Marie-Louise’s imagination and Tomson Highway’s world.

This raucous and very touching one-woman musical stars the critically-acclaimed Patricia Cano, for whom it was written, and has Tomson Highway himself on the piano, accompanied by one of the best sax players in Canada, Marcus Ali. Not only did Tomson Highway write the play, he is also the composer and lyricist. Both the French and English versions are directed by John Van Burek, with choreography by the renowned Marie-Josée Chartier. Set design is by Teresa Przybylski and Lights are by Michel Charbonneau.

Produced by Théâtre français de Toronto and Pleiades Theatre, performances will be held at the Berkeley Street Theatre — upstairs (26 Berkeley Street, Toronto, ON M5A 2W3).

×

Contest Ends: September 18