Enjoy the traditional story of Klara’s magical journey with her nutcracker prince – with a uniquely Canadian twist. The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition is a visually stunning adventure favourite that brings Tchaikovsky’s well-loved score home for the holidays. Created by acclaimed choreographer Bengt Jörgen in collaboration with the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the production is a remarkable fusion of ballet and classical music on a backdrop of iconic Canadian winter paintings, such as Franklin Carmichael’s Church and Houses at Bisset (1931), Tom Thompson’s Snow in the Woods (1916), and L.L. Fitzgerald’s Trees and Wildflowers (1922).

