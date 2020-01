Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Toronto hip-hop artist Shan Vincent de Paul, performing with Movin' Cool (NOYZ & B Magic) on January 18 at The Rose Brampton.

Tamil artist Shan Vincent de Paul is a force within Canadian rap scene. He has released 2 full-length albums, a mixtape that has been featured in DJBooth, Rolling Stone India, Vogue India, Complex, DJBooth, Okayplayer, and Mass Appeal.

Sponsored by: The Rose Brampton

Contest ends: Jan 15th