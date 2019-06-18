The Sustainable Block Party, Presented by Vegan Social Events, is just around the corner. To celebrate, weVegan Social Events have curated two EPIC VEGAN PRIZE PACKS with a total value of $2,000!

Festival Details: Saturday, June 29th, from 11 am - 6 pm at 43 Junction Road, in the outdoor space next to Organic Garage in Toronto. Family-friendly and FREE admission!

This full-day festival will feature over 100 vendors with delicious vegan food and eco-friendly shopping, as well as special guest speakers including Jonny Juicer, The Edgy Veg, That Vegan Couple, The Fairly Local Vegan, and The Sustainable Duo, just to name a few! Plus, a Charity Silent Auction with over $2,000 in prizes.

The Sustainable Block Party is accessible, inclusive, and best of all, FREE for all to attend!

Ben & Jerry’s will be serving FREE (generous) scoops of their dairy-free version of their chunky swirly ice cream.

Magnum is also joining with FREE treats including their NEW full-size vegan bars dipped in real unsweetened Belgian chocolate. This the FIRST festival in Canada featuring Magnum's NEW non-dairy bars!

GRAND PRIZE - $1,500 VALUE:

✪ Awoke N'Aware: The Essential Elephant Tee (100% GOTS certified organic cotton) and a Limited Edition Hoodie made of 8 recycled plastic bottles (blended with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton). ($172.50 value)

✪ Eva’s Original Chimneys: $150 Gift Card - featuring vegan options for soft serve, toppings and freshly baked chimney cakes and cones.

✪ Flow Water: 1 case of each Flow Flavour - Lemon+Ginger, Cucumber+Mint, Strawberry+Rose, Watermelon+Lime, Grapefruit+Elderflower, Blackberry+Hibiscus. ($143.34 value)

✪ BIO RAW: 1 week of meals delivered to your home or office. ($130 value)

✪ SUDSATORIUM: ’Black Out' shampoo (500ml) + 'Dark Side of the Mane' conditioner (500ml) + 'Rock 'n' Roll-On' deodorant (75g) + 'Naughty' soap + Orange You Glad It's Chocolate' lip balm. ($118.75 value)

✪ Fresh Restaurants: $100 Gift Card- Bunz: 10,000 BTZ digital currency, approximately $100 value, courtesy of Bunz! Spend them with select vendors at the festival or over 120 local businesses in Toronto!

✪ Wuxly Movement: 2 Wuxly Toques. ($100 value)

✪ Nolaa Granola: $30 Gift Certificate + 6 months of free shipping. ($80 value)

✪ Dar Nabati: $75 gift certificate eligible for any of their menu items. (retail products excluded)

✪ Virtuous Pie: Meal for Two - 2 x pizzas, 2 x drinks, 2 x desserts of the guest’s choice ($60 value)

✪ Mid-Day Squares: $55 Gift Certificate for a box of 12 of Mid-Day Squares. A raw vegan, gluten free, soy free, dairy free, non-GMO & no preservative healthy and delicious chocolate bar.

✪ KMH TOUCHES ECO DENTAL: Flosspot™ Vegan Gold Elegance Collection vegan floss. ($40 value)

✪ Peace People Project: $40 Gift Card- Niyama Yoga Wellness Canada: Organic Plant Protein ($40 value)- VegCheese: Trio of dairy free, nut free, gluten free cheeses

✪ 1 Fresh Mozz, 1 Garlic & Chive, and 1 Italian Black Truffle ($38.97 value)

✪ Vegan Outfitters: $35 Gift Certificate for their online store

✪ The Sustainable Duo: 3 E-books "Zero-Waste Hacks," "Vegan Hacks," and "Holistic Hacks" ($20 value)

The draw for the GRAND PRIZE PACK will take place on Monday, June 24th, 2019.

BONUS PRIZE PACK - $500 VALUE:

✪ Il Fornello: Vegan Dinner for 4 at any of their restaurant locations ($100 value)

✪ Vegan Stokes Cheese: 1 of each of their 7 cheeses ($100)

✪ Culcherd: Dairy-free, cultured, nut cheese, and butter made in Toronto 10 products. ($100 value)

✪ Buddha Brands Prize Pack: Thirsty Buddha Sparking Waters in various flavours, Hungry Buddha in various flavours, Healthy Buddha coconut Nectar, tote bag, baseball cap, and t-shirt. ($75.30 value)

✪ Panago Pizza: With Our Compliments Certificate

✪ 2 free medium pizzas of guest’s choice, 2 free salads, and a 2L pop. ($50 value)

✪ SnackConscious: 1 Month Subscription Snack Box. ($50 value)

✪ Eco-Max: Natural Lavender Laundry Wash, Eco-Max Lavender Hand & Body Soap and Eco-Max Natural Orange Ultra Dish Wash (1 bottle of each). ($25 value)

The draw for the BONUS PRIZE PACK will take place at *The Sustainable Block Party* on Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the stage (43 Junction Road, Toronto). All participants of this NOW contest will automatically qualify for the BONUS draw.

To qualify for the prize winner MUST be present at the stage at 1:30 PM when their name is called. If the winner is not present at the stage at 1:30 PM, another name will be drawn.

Sponsored by: Vegan Social Events