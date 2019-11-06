The Ultimate Alt 90s Prize Package

Universal Music has created The Ultimate Alt 90s Prize Pack. Enter by matching songs with the correct iconic artist featured on these vintage NOW covers!

Prize includes

  • 1 x Nirvana - MTV Unplugged 25th Anniversary Edition (2LP)
  • 1 x The Tragically Hip - Day For Night Half Speed Master Anniversary Edition (2LP)
  • 1 x R.E.M. - Monster 25th Anniversary Edition (2LP)
  • 1 x Moist - Silver 25th Anniversary Edition (LP)
  • 1 x Soundgarden - Live From The Artists Den (4LP)
  • 1 x Pulp - His 'N' Hers (LP)
  • 1 x The Chemical Brothers – Surrender (4LP/DVD)
  • Plus a bonus limited edition Nirvana poster

Sponsored by: Music Vaultz

Contest ends: November 19th