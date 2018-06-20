The Ultimate Fringe Experience Package!

The Toronto Fringe invites you to "Fringe" in style! Book tickets to shows in the festival, bike between venues with Bike Share, stop for coffee and snacks between shows at Jimmy's Coffee, have a lovely dinner for two at Nord Bistro, and finish off your night with drinks at POSTSCRIPT.

The Toronto Fringe (July 4-15, 2018) is Ontario's largest theatre festival, and showcases 150+ stage productions from Canada and around the world, at 40+ venues in downtown Toronto. This year’s lineup includes dramas, musicals, comedy, improv, and more, plus special programming for families at KidsFest.

POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe, is located in the hockey rink at Scadding Court (Bathurst at Dundas). It is the largest pop-up patio in Toronto and a summer event not to be missed! Featuring live, outdoor performances by The Sorority, Bonjay, Moon King, Saye Skye, and more local favourites, as well as a silent disco, an 80s prom party, and stand-up comedy. Don’t miss the local food vendors and full-stocked bar with specialty cocktails. PS: the patio is FREE and open to everyone!

Prize includes:

Two 5 Show Passes (value of $90)

Dinner for two at Nord Bistro (value of $100)

Two 12-day passes from Bike Share (value of $85)

Jimmy's Coffee gift card (value $40)

Two refreshments at POSTSCRIPT (the Fringe patio) (value of $15)

(Total value $330)

Sponsored by The Toronto Fringe Festival

Contest ends: July 5