The Word On The Street - Non Fiction Prize Pack

It’s a festival 30 years in the making—The Word On The Street Toronto has championed literacy and excellent Canadian writing since 1989, delighting audiences of all ages with author readings and featured programming alongside Canada’s largest open-air book fair.

This month, the festival returns to Harbourfront Centre for a birthday party like no other, celebrating the past and future of Canadian literature with an exciting lineup of debut authors alongside perennial favourites.

The Word on The Street Featured Non-Fiction Prize Pack contains one of each of the following:

✪ Chop Suey Nation (Douglas & McIntyre) by Ann Hui -Toronto Reborn

✪ Design Successes and Challenges (Dundurn Press) by Ken Greenberg

✪ House Divided: How the Missing Middle Will Solve Toronto's Affordability Crisis (Coach House Books) edited by John Lorinc, Alex Bozikovic, Cheryll Case, and Annabel Vaughan

✪ They Call Me George: The Untold Story of The Black Train Porters (Biblioasis) by Cecil Foster!

Sponsored by: The Word on The Street

Contest ends: September 20th