Paige Cooper, Zolitude

Catherine Fatima, Sludge Utopia

Jennifer Farquhar, Watermark

Andrea Curtis, Big Water

Kelli María Korducki, Hard to Do: The Surprising, Feminist History of Breaking Up

Tyler Hellard, Searching for Terry Punchout

Lindsay Nixon, nîtisânak

What's new in the world of Canadian publishing? You're about to find out, as the winner of a specially-curated stack of books from The Word On The Street Toronto! These brand-news books are their authors' debut into Canlit, and we can't wait to share these exciting emerging voices with you! And you're a winner even if you don't take home the prize—because you can come see these authors in person for free at The Word On The Street Toronto on Sunday, September 23rd from 10AM-5PM at The Harbourfront Centre!

