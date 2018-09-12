word on the street
Win a whole stack of debut books, specially curated by The Word On The Street Toronto's Programming team!
Paige Cooper, Zolitude
Catherine Fatima, Sludge Utopia
Jennifer Farquhar, Watermark
Andrea Curtis, Big Water
Kelli María Korducki, Hard to Do: The Surprising, Feminist History of Breaking Up
Tyler Hellard, Searching for Terry Punchout
Lindsay Nixon, nîtisânak
What's new in the world of Canadian publishing? You're about to find out, as the winner of a specially-curated stack of books from The Word On The Street Toronto! These brand-news books are their authors' debut into Canlit, and we can't wait to share these exciting emerging voices with you! And you're a winner even if you don't take home the prize—because you can come see these authors in person for free at The Word On The Street Toronto on Sunday, September 23rd from 10AM-5PM at The Harbourfront Centre!
Sponsored By: The Word On The Street Toronto
Contest Ends: September 18th