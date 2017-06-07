×
Win a pair of passes to Danforth BIA's Thrill of the Grill on Saturday, June 17 from 12pm to 4pm.
The Feast Menu
- Allen's - Sirloin Sandwiches
- The Edmund Burke - Chicken Wings
- Globe Bistro - Roasted Pig
- The Combine Eatery - Thrill Award-winning Ribs
- Factory Girl - Grilled Sausages
- De La Mer - Salmon Burgers & Smoke Salmon Sausages
- The Meat Department - A grilled medley
- Grilled Corn done two ways
- The Feast Beverages
- Gnarly Head Wine Samples
- SteamWhistle Beer Samples
- 4 Jack Daniel's Whiskey Sour Samples
- ESKA Water
- Second Cup Summer Samples
- Dad's Root Beer Samples
- 1 Sunwing Contest Entry for a chance to win a fabulous trip for 2 to Punta Cana!
- Every $10 ticket includes: all of the above except the Meat and Fish
For more information about the event, visit danforththrillofthegrill.com.
Sponsored by: Danforth BIA
Contest ends: June 12