Thrill of the Grill

Win a pair of passes to Danforth BIA's Thrill of the Grill on June 17!

Win a pair of passes to Danforth BIA's Thrill of the Grill on Saturday, June 17 from 12pm to 4pm. 

The Feast Menu

  • Allen's - Sirloin Sandwiches
  • The Edmund Burke - Chicken Wings
  • Globe Bistro - Roasted Pig
  • The Combine Eatery - Thrill Award-winning Ribs
  • Factory Girl - Grilled Sausages
  • De La Mer - Salmon Burgers & Smoke Salmon Sausages
  • The Meat Department - A grilled medley
  • Grilled Corn done two ways
  • The Feast Beverages
  • Gnarly Head Wine Samples
  • SteamWhistle Beer Samples
  • 4 Jack Daniel's Whiskey Sour Samples
  • ESKA Water
  • Second Cup Summer Samples
  • Dad's Root Beer Samples
  • 1 Sunwing Contest Entry for a chance to win a fabulous trip for 2 to Punta Cana!
  • Every $10 ticket includes: all of the above except the Meat and Fish

For more information about the event, visit danforththrillofthegrill.com.

Sponsored by: Danforth BIA

Contest ends: June 12

