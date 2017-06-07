Win a pair of passes to Danforth BIA's Thrill of the Grill on Saturday, June 17 from 12pm to 4pm.

The Feast Menu

Allen's - Sirloin Sandwiches

The Edmund Burke - Chicken Wings

Globe Bistro - Roasted Pig

The Combine Eatery - Thrill Award-winning Ribs

Factory Girl - Grilled Sausages

De La Mer - Salmon Burgers & Smoke Salmon Sausages

The Meat Department - A grilled medley

Grilled Corn done two ways

The Feast Beverages

Gnarly Head Wine Samples

SteamWhistle Beer Samples

4 Jack Daniel's Whiskey Sour Samples

ESKA Water

Second Cup Summer Samples

Dad's Root Beer Samples

1 Sunwing Contest Entry for a chance to win a fabulous trip for 2 to Punta Cana!

Every $10 ticket includes: all of the above except the Meat and Fish

For more information about the event, visit danforththrillofthegrill.com.

Sponsored by: Danforth BIA

Contest ends: June 12