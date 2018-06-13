Thrill of the Grill (TOTG) is a popular community event organized by the Danforth Business Improvement Area to showcase its merchants and excellent eateries and to raise funds for kidney cancer research. This year will feature a celebration of fathers and father figures.

All-inclusive $20 tickets

Every $20 ticket includes:

The Feast Menu

Tapas at Embrujo - Andalusian spiced Chicken Skewers

The Edmund Burke - Grilled Chicken Wings

Globe Bistro - Maple BBQ Smoked Rib sausage with Cheddar Grits

Old Nick - Grilled beef sliders (spicy & mild)

Allens - Roast Lamb with Caraway Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun

Cobs Bread - Grilled cheese sandwiches & grilled pizza featuring Cobs varietals of bread & pizza bases

Factory Girl - BBQ Chicken Thighs

Sidebar - Sidebar Skewer, a medley of Sidebar favs

De La Mer - Grilled Salmon burgers & Salmon sausages

The Meat Department - Grilled Lamb skewers

The Feast Beverages

Gnarly Head Wine Samples

Steam Whistle Pilsner Samples

ESKAWater

Second Cup Summer Samples

1 Sunwing Contest Entry for a chance to win a fabulous trip for 2 to Panama Jack Resorts in Cancun!

Contest ends June 14