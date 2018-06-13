Thrill of the Grill (TOTG) is a popular community event organized by the Danforth Business Improvement Area to showcase its merchants and excellent eateries and to raise funds for kidney cancer research. This year will feature a celebration of fathers and father figures.
Every $20 ticket includes:
The Feast Menu
Tapas at Embrujo - Andalusian spiced Chicken Skewers
The Edmund Burke - Grilled Chicken Wings
Globe Bistro - Maple BBQ Smoked Rib sausage with Cheddar Grits
Old Nick - Grilled beef sliders (spicy & mild)
Allens - Roast Lamb with Caraway Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun
Cobs Bread - Grilled cheese sandwiches & grilled pizza featuring Cobs varietals of bread & pizza bases
Factory Girl - BBQ Chicken Thighs
Sidebar - Sidebar Skewer, a medley of Sidebar favs
De La Mer - Grilled Salmon burgers & Salmon sausages
The Meat Department - Grilled Lamb skewers
The Feast Beverages
Gnarly Head Wine Samples
Steam Whistle Pilsner Samples
ESKAWater
Second Cup Summer Samples
1 Sunwing Contest Entry for a chance to win a fabulous trip for 2 to Panama Jack Resorts in Cancun!
Contest ends June 14