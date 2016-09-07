× Expand tideline

Tideline

By Wajdi Mouawad

Translated by Shelley Tepperman

Directed by Ken Gass

Sept. 16–Oct. 1, 2016

Produced in association with Canadian Rep Theatre and ENSEMBLE: Canadian Youth Theatre/Théâtre Jeunesse Canadien

When you’ve grown up an ocean away from your birthplace, what do you ultimately call home?

Winner of the Governor General’s Award and France’s Prix Molière, Wajdi Mouawad’s Tideline is a wildly theatrical play about the displacement of self. After the sudden, unexpected death of a father he hardly knew, Wilfrid is forced to confront a host of family secrets, including the foundation of his own existence. A dream-like journey through a war-torn landscape inhabited by some equally lost and peculiar survivors, Tideline is a darkly humorous fable for our times.

Sponsored By: Hart House Theatre

