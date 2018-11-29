× Expand TIGER

Based on a True Canadian Story, Tiger is inspired by the story of Pardeep Singh Nagra, a practicing Sikh man who was banned from the sport of boxing due to his religious beliefs. Tiger follows Pardeep's journey as he, with the support of his coach and mentor (Mickey Rourke), does what every strong person would do, fight back! The backlash is a result of racial profiling, stereotypical threats, and the daily pressure to change, even from his loved ones who are caught in the midst of the cross fire. It is within the course of these challenges, and at his weakest moment, that he discovers love (Janel Parrish). Consequently, his legacy will be forever tied to his two biggest battles; one in the courtroom, the other in the ring.

Sponsored By: r3m productions

December 3