Toronto pop darling Tilsen will be hitting the stage at the Drake Underground with her new single DOUBT on September 28th in support of Julian Daniels. Enter to win a pair of tickets to a night with some of the best rising artists Toronto has to offer. Though she's just released her sophomore single, Tilsen is anything but new to Toronto’s pop scene. She has shared the stage with some of the genre’s most celebrated artists including BANNERS, Scott Helman and Shawn Hook, and has performed at a variety of the city’s top venues such as The Phoenix, The Mod Club and the Drake Underground. Tilsen has collaborated with artists including popular Youtuber Mike Tompkins, with a cover of Justin Bieber’s “Cold Water” (reaching over 1 million views) and Irish singer-songwriter Ryan O’Shaughnessy in a live video for an original song called “Better Than the Last.” Tilsen was also featured on ATB’s latest album with her song called “Faith”.

Contest Ends: Sept 17