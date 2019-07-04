× Expand Toronto Burlesque Festival

The twelfth annual Toronto Burlesque Festival is coming up Thursday, July 18th to Sunday, July 21th, 2019 at Revival Bar and The Virgin Mobile MOD Club! They are thrilled to present a sizzling four-day extravaganza of performances and parties with a dazzling cast of innovative artists from all across the globe.

GRAND PRIZE:

Two VIP (guaranteed seating) full weekend passes to all 5 shows (Value $327 each).

SECOND PRIZE:

Two VIP tickets to MONDO GONZO July 19 Mondo Gonzo at The Mod Club (Value $144 each).

Two VIP tickets to DIRTY POP! Saturday, July 20 (Late Show) at The Mod Club (Value $168 each).

THIRD PRIZE:

Two General Admission weekend passes for all 5 shows (Value $148 each).

FOURTH PRIZE

TWO VIP tickets to Rebel Yell, Sunday, July 21 at Revival Bar (Value $109 each).

Two General Admission tickets to Opening Night, Red Carpet Rendez Vous at Revival Bar, Thursday, July 18 (Value $60 each).

Sponsored by: Toronto Burlesque Festival