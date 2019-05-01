Toronto Comic Arts Festival

Each year TCAF features hundreds of incredible comic artists and their spectacular debut books! So is there a better way to the prep for the festival than getting caught up with the debuts from each of the TCAF 2019 poster artists? No there isn't! Plus, this prize pack has retail value of over $150 and you can get them all signed by the creators at TCAF!

TCAF 2019 Poster Pack includes....

Debut Books from TCAF Poster Artists:

- Hicotea: A Nightlights Story by Lorena Alvarez

- Smashed by Junji Ito

- Clyde Fans by Seth

Sponsored by: Toronto Public Library and The Beguiling Books and Art

Contest ends: May 14

Visit our TCAF Spark page to find out more