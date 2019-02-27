Toronto Comicon Experience

Enter to WIN a Toronto Comicon Experience featuring a meet and greet with HELLBOY star, Ron Perlman on Saturday, March 16!

Ronald Perlman is an actor and voice actor who is well known for many roles including Hellboy in both Hellboy (2004) and its sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), Clay Morrow on the television series Sons of Anarchy and Vincent on the television series Beauty and the Beast (1987–1990), for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

Prize Pack Includes:

✪ Two Autographs with Ron Perlman

✪ Two Photo Ops with Ron Perlman

✪ A pair of Deluxe Passes (admission to all 3-days)

✪ Two limited edition T-shirts

✪ Two limited edition lanyards

Sponsored by: Toronto Comicon