Toronto Comicon Experience

Ronald Perlman is an actor and voice actor who is well known for many roles including Hellboy in both Hellboy (2004) and its sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), Clay Morrow on the television series Sons of Anarchy and Vincent on the television series Beauty and the Beast (1987–1990), for which he won a Golden Globe Award.
Prize Pack Includes:
✪ Two Autographs with Ron Perlman
✪ Two Photo Ops with Ron Perlman
✪ A pair of Deluxe Passes (admission to all 3-days)
✪ Two limited edition T-shirts
✪ Two limited edition lanyards
Sponsored by: Toronto Comicon
