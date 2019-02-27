Toronto Comicon Experience

× Expand comicon

Ronald Perlman is an actor and voice actor who is well known for many roles including Hellboy in both Hellboy (2004) and its sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), Clay Morrow on the television series Sons of Anarchy and Vincent on the television series Beauty and the Beast (1987–1990), for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

Prize Pack Includes:

✪ Two Autographs with Ron Perlman

✪ Two Photo Ops with Ron Perlman

✪ A pair of Deluxe Passes (admission to all 3-days)

✪ Two limited edition T-shirts

✪ Two limited edition lanyards

Sponsored by: Toronto Comicon