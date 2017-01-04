Toronto Design Offsite Festival Party

Win a pair of tickets to the TO DO Festival Party! Mix and mingle in the historic Church of the Holy Trinity while enjoying, drinks, music and an installation created by the DFZ, Ryerson University’s interdisciplinary incubator for design and fabrication. DJ Sigourney Beaver and DJ Joe Blow will be playing all of your favourite tracks, which means there will be dancing!

Sponsored By: Food and beverage for the TO DO Festival Party is provided by Steamwhistle Brewery, Trail Estate Winery and The Tempered Room.

Contest ends: January 9