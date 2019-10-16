× Expand festival of authors

The Toronto International Festival of Authors (TIFA) is a charitable, cultural organization mandated to cultivate and advance the art of literature. TIFA celebrates words and ideas by connecting curious readers of every kind with leading international authors, and providing a forum to showcase Canadian talent to the world.

Since 1974, TIFA has welcomed over 9,000 authors from more than 100 countries, including 22 Nobel Laureates and countless other award winners. TIFA is based at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre.

Sponsored by: Toronto International Festival of Authors