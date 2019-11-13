TIFF Bell Lightbox Giveaway

Enter for a chance to win a Martin Scorsese prize pack from TIFF.

To kick off TIFF Cinematheque's new series devoted to American master filmmaker Martin Scorsese (Scorsese: A Retrospective), TIFF will be giving away an exclusive themed prize pack to celebrate the legendary director. Enter for a chance to win:

A pair of tickets to Goodfellas on Nov 30th at 8pm

A limited-edition Martin Scorsese pillow

1 TIFF hat

1 TIFF mug.

Scorsese: A Retrospective begins at TIFF Bell Lightbox on November 22 until January 4. For more information and tickets go to tiff.net/scorsese

Contest ends: November 12th