× Expand In Fabric - Contest Image

Enter for a chance to win a Run of Engagement pass (redeemable for two general admission tickets) to catch Peter Strickland's latest horror film, In Fabric on the big screen at TIFF Bell Lightbox starting December 6th.

Synopsis - This haunting phantasmagoria from Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy) follows the surge of misfortunes afflicting customers who come into contact with a bewitched dress at an eerie department store.

Sponsored by: TIFF Bell Lightbox