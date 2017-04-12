Win the ultimate designer adult play experience with LELO, Toronto International Porn Festival and Math Magazine. Watch progressive porn with two all-access passes, then try out your new moves with LELO toys and accessories and read about love lust and sex with Math Magazine.

The Toronto International Porn Festival is Toronto's premier porn festival, celebrating, empowering and offering a platform to discover progressive porn. The festival will screen a sampling of 50+ films showcasing the best of the last 10 years and the best of 2016 from a variety of independent pornographic filmmakers, established talents and aspiring amateur pornographers.

The festival will host talks with performer Jiz Lee, Shine Louise Houston and other local porn performers and producers. On April 23 the festival will close the historic Great Hall with a sexy gala like no other, with host Deb Pearce and a performance by House of Monroe plus more.

LELO, the world's leading designer brand of high-quality pleasure objects, bedroom accessories, intimate apparel and massage candles and oils. Math Magazine, a playful and provocative print quarterly for adults. Made in Brooklyn.

Win the following prizes ($550 total value):

2 All Access Passes to the Toronto International Porn Fest April 20-23, 2017

1 LELO Large Smart Wand (Black)

1 LELO Tote Bag

1 LELO Flickering Touch Massage Candle in Vanilla and Creme de Cacao candle

1 LELO Inflatable Sensual Pillow

1 LELO Pen and Notebook

1 LELO HEX 3 Pack

1 LELO HEX 12 Pack

1 LELO Toy Cleaning Spray

2 Copies of Math Magazines, Issues 3 & 4

Sponsored by: LELO, Toronto International Porn Festival, Math Magazine

Contest ends: April 17