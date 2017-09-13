To celebrate our 10th year, the Toronto Palestine Film Festival is proud to present an Arabic music concert with oud-masters Trio Joubran featuring Youssef Hbeich on percussions on September 23. TPFF takes place Sept 20-24 and also features awarding winning films, talks with graphic journalist Joe Sacco and author Hala Alyan, traditional Palestinian brunch and free exhibitions including Basma Alsharif video installation and art show by graphic novelist Leila Abdelrazaq.

Contest ends September 18