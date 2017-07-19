Toronto Theatre Weekend with Soulpepper

× Expand Thane Lucas

Enter for your chance to win a weekend in Toronto with Soulpepper Theatre! Soulpepper’s summer shows celebrate Canadian artists and explore defining events of Canadian nationhood, including Confederation and the First World War.

Prize will include:

2 premium tickets to VideoCabaret’s productions of Confederation Part I on Friday, August 11, 2017 and Confederation Part II on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

1-night stay at the 4-star Pantages Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Toronto, on Friday, August 11, 2017.

15% off at Stages Restaurant & Lounge inside the Pantages Hotel

Soulpepper swag bag

Confederation Part I: Confederation & Riel

VideoCabaret spectacularly conjures the era of Confederation in four tragicomic one-act plays, presented in two parts.

Confederation – John A. Macdonald masterminds the deal-making that leads to the fireworks on July 1, 1867. In a Montreal hotbed of anti-confederationists, Wilfrid Laurier meets Louis Riel.

Riel – Macdonald plans to turn the west into one big Ontario. Riel and Métis leaders collide with surveyors, and religious radicals plot terror; Laurier is spurred to act on his multi-cultural and secular ideals.

Confederation Part II: Scandal & Rebellion

VideoCabaret spectacularly conjures the era of Confederation in four tragicomic one-act plays, presented in two parts.

Scandal – Business barons compete to own the hottest technology – the railway lines – and Macdonald is caught trading contracts for donations. Member of Parliament Riel is prevented by fanatics from taking his seat; MP Laurier falls for his best friend’s wife.

Rebellion – Riel joins with Gabriel Dumont and Big Bear whose fight for land claims is met with military action and mass starvation. With Laurier protesting, Macdonald allows the execution of Riel, and the Last Spike is hammered.

Contest ends July 31