Trailblazers: A Conversation with Deepa Mehta and Alanis Obomsawin

On National Canadian Film Day, April 18, REEL CANADA is hosting a special evening with two of Canada’s preeminent filmmakers as they discuss their work, their lives, and the present moment in Canadian culture.

Alanis Obomsawin and Deepa Mehta are both master filmmakers whose work has had a global impact. At a live event at the Al Green Theatre inside the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre in Toronto, they will talk about their respective journeys as filmmakers, as women, and as Canadians. The discussion will focus on a range of themes as reflected in salient clips from their many films, and will be followed by an audience Q&A.

The event will be moderated by artist, filmmaker, and podcaster Aliya Pabani, host of CANADALAND’s arts and culture podcast, The Imposter.

Doors open at 7:00 PM and the event will start at 7:30 PM.

