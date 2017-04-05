TransCanada Highwaymen

Win four tickets to Can-rock supergroup TransCanada Highwaymen on April 19 or 25! Plus, you'll meet the band after the show!

The TransCanada Highwaymen are Moe Berg (Pursuit of Happiness), Chris Murphy (Sloan), Craig Northey (Odds) and Steven Page (BNL). They will gather to swap songs, stories and instruments on the following dates:

Enter to win four tickets to either concert and meet the band after the show!

Sponsored by: First Ontario Performing Arts Centre, Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 

Contest ends: April 10

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print