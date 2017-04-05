The TransCanada Highwaymen are Moe Berg (Pursuit of Happiness), Chris Murphy (Sloan), Craig Northey (Odds) and Steven Page (BNL). They will gather to swap songs, stories and instruments on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 19 at First Ontario Performing Arts Centre (St. Catharines, ON)

Tuesday, April 25 at Oakville Centre (Oakville, ON )

Enter to win four tickets to either concert and meet the band after the show!

