TURF Master Pass

Win a pair of Master Passes to TURF taking place September 16-18 at Fort York, Garrison Common!

Master Pass includes: 

  • VIP Access to TURF September 16-18, 2016 at Fort York Garrison Common
  • Exit and re-entry privileges
  • Guaranteed admission to all TURF Club Bonus Series shows at The Horseshoe Tavern & Lee’s Palace September 15-19, 2016
  • The Club Bonus Series shows at The Horseshoe Tavern & Lee’s Palace are strictly 19+
  • Master Pass Ticket redeemable for a Master Pass Festival wristband at The Horseshoe Tavern & Lee’s Palace on Thursday, September 15th, or at Fort York Garrison Common starting Friday, September 16th @ 11:00AM
  • Includes everything the TURF 3 DAY VIP gets
  • 19+ only

Check out our review of TURF 2015 here!

Sponsored By: Toronto Urban Roots Festival

Contest Ends: August 28

