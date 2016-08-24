TURF Master Pass

× Expand turf

Enter to win a pair of Master Passes for TURF taking place September 16-18 at Fort York, Garrison Common!

Master Pass includes:

VIP Access to TURF September 16-18, 2016 at Fort York Garrison Common

Exit and re-entry privileges

Guaranteed admission to all TURF Club Bonus Series shows at The Horseshoe Tavern & Lee’s Palace September 15-19, 2016

The Club Bonus Series shows at The Horseshoe Tavern & Lee’s Palace are strictly 19+

Master Pass Ticket redeemable for a Master Pass Festival wristband at The Horseshoe Tavern & Lee’s Palace on Thursday, September 15th, or at Fort York Garrison Common starting Friday, September 16th @ 11:00AM

Includes everything the TURF 3 DAY VIP gets

19+ only

Check out our review of TURF 2015 here!

Sponsored By: Toronto Urban Roots Festival

×

Contest Ends: August 28