U-Feast Happy Hour

﻿Pray Tell Bar celebrates the cultural and culinary diversity of Toronto through their unique snack focused menu and diverse cocktail list. Chef Gerry (a native of Mexico), sous chef Mandy (of Chinese descent), and managing partner Mathew (a Canadian native) all share different ethnic backgrounds, and have come together to create a happy hour that celebrates each of their backgrounds, plus the multicultural diversity of Toronto in a special way...

... with 4 drinks + 4 snacks for $30!!

To bring it all together, each cocktail will be crafted with 100% local Toronto spirits by Last Straw Distillery, which have inspired the special snack pairings.

Each cocktail and snack pairing will represent a different element of these fine individuals and give ode to our great city that has brought them (and us) together!

