Photo credit: Hawker Bar

Earlier this year, Michelin granted stars to the first two ever Hawker bars in Asia. Hawker Bars is al fresco dining meets street food and are largely popular in Singapore. On September 21, join us at Ossington's beloved Hawker Bar for some drinks and yummy eats. The menu will feature laksa, chili crab, BBQ pork ssam, Beggar's chicken and ice kacang.

Sponsored By: U-Feast Corporation

Contest Ends: September 12