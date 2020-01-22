Ultimate Date Night Experience

PRIZE PACK INCLUDES:

✪ A 50 minute couples massage at Spa InterContinental

✪ Two tickets to the opening night of Buddies in Bad Times Theatre’s production of "Mine” + a Buddies in Bad Times prize pack!

✪ A $200 gift card to Virtuous Pie

✪ A $250 gift card to Made You Look Jewellery

✪ A $200 gift card to Naan & Kabob

✪ A $200 gift card to Soulas Modern Greek Cuisine

✪ A $200 gift card for a custom made garment from Stef Mouchie

✪ Fleshlight's Quickshot Launch, Quickshot Vantage and 4 oz of Lube

Scroll to the bottom of the page to enter!

Special thank you to our sponsors:

Virtuous Pie is all about creating food that tastes great, is good for your body and supports a healthy planet. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of a plant-based diet by providing delicious, affordable, and fast plant-based food options. virtuouspie.com

Spa InterContinental is located on the 3rd floor of InterContinental Toronto Centre. Enjoy customized massage, body therapy, skin care and aesthetic services. Featuring a beautiful solarium, indoor saline pool, hot tub, fitness center, and terrace. https://thespaintercontinental.com

Buddies in Bad Times

Established in 1979, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre is Toronto’s leading destination for artistically rigorous alternative theatre and a world leader in developing queer voices and stories for the stage. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/

Our famous Queen West Store represents over 100 Canadian Jewellery Designers, with 20 designers working right on-site! We specialize in unique, one-of-a-kind, handmade pieces that are guaranteed to Make You Look!! Open 7 days a week. www.madeyoulook.ca

Naan & Kabob

Naan & Kabob offers guests fresh, healthy and authentic Afghan cuisine in a vibrant and contemporary environment. The restaurant, which has 5 locations in the GTA, uses only fresh, preservative-free halal ingredients. https://nandk.ca

Stef Mouchie

Stef Mouchie is an online fashion retailer dedicated to providing stylish, contemporary, and unique pieces for the modern working woman. Stef Mouchie includes a range of stylish selections for women to discover their inner soul through their outward style. With professional outfits, casual attire, and other wardrobe essentials, Stef Mouchie helps today’s fashion-forward female find the outfit she needs to fit any occasion or mood. https://stefmouchie.com/

Soulas Modern Greek Cuisine

Since 1975, Soulas Modern Greek Cuisine has been busy perfecting the art of modern dining with a Greek twist. All of the menu items are made using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients, brought in daily. http://www.soulas.ca/

Fleshlight