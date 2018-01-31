NOW Ultimate Date Night Experience

This month, we've created the Ultimate Date Night prize package with some of Toronto's top entertainment, dining and self-care providers! Enter now for a chance to win the following prizes:

* A pair of tickets to see Permission, starring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, at the Carlton Cinema. Valid from Friday, February 9-15.

* $100 gift certificate for dinner at Hotmess Tex Mex.

* Two passes for a Saturday Drop-in Improv Class plus Two VIP Seats (Premium Section) for a Saturday show at Second City and more!

* A cut, blow-dry and products valued at $200 from Èla Coupal & Co., Toronto's Hair Salon on the Danforth.

* $150 gift certificate to be used for product and/or workshops at Good For Her, plus 8 tickets for screenings at the Toronto International Porn Festival April 19-22.

++ plus 4 runners up will also receive tickets to see Permission.

Scroll down to enter!

Permission

Permission is a subversive, feminist, romantic comedy that tells the story of a couple who take a big risk – to trust each other.

Anna (Rebecca Hall) and Will (Dan Stevens), were each other’s first every-things: first kiss, first love, first and only relationship. Now, 10 years in, at Anna’s 30th birthday party, as Will is about to propose, the couple’s best friend makes a drunken toast, suggesting that they should sleep around before their inevitable marriage. The joke lands like a lead balloon, but the thought lingers until Anna proposes that they try opening their relationship – as a sexual experiment. Together, they venture out of the purely monogamous boundaries of their relationship and, along the way, evolve.

×

Prize: A pair of tickets to see Permission starring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens at the Carlton Cinema valid Friday February 9 to 15

Sponsored by PNW Pictures

Hotmess Tex Mex

Hotmess Tex Mex is an homage to the Tex Mex joints that dot the southern border of Texas. Walk through our doors and step into another world – a world like Del Rio Texas, circa 1985. From vintage decor to hand-crafted margaritas, local craft beers and a curated, period-correct playlist, Hotmess is unlike anything else happening in Toronto. Enjoy all of the Tex Mex classics plus quite a few you never knew existed in a warm, comfortable, kitschy environment.

Prize: $100 gift certificate for dinner at Hotmess Tex Mex

Sponsored by Hotmess Tex Mex

Second City

× Expand Kirsten Miccoli

Celebrate your ultimate date night Second City style! We're giving away a classic night of comedy in the heart of Toronto's Entertainment District for you and that special someone. Start off with an improv class and test your funny bone at our Training Centre. You'll learn the basics of our historic comedic style and try your hand at beginner level exercises – no experience needed! This class is open to everyone. Then, make your way downstairs to the theatre and watch our talented cast in action. You'll get VIP seating on Saturday night, and enjoy a bottle of wine (house red or white) all compliments of The Second City.

Prize: Two passes for a Saturday Drop in Improv Class and Two VIP Seats (Premium Section) for a Saturday show at Second City and more!

Sponsored by Second City

Èla Coupal & Co.

× Expand Danilo Ferron

Ela Coupal & Co. offers a wide range of unique stylists who are devoted to providing a professional consultation, pleasant experience and excellent results. Our salon offers a variety of hair services in a fresh, relaxing and welcoming atmosphere.

Prize: A cut, blow-dry and products valued at $200 from Èla Coupal & Co., Toronto's Hair Salon on the Danforth.

Sponsored by Èla Coupal & Co.

Good For Her

× Expand Mitchel Raphael

Good For Her is Toronto's premiere sexuality store and workshop centre for folks of all sexes, genders, orientations and desires. We provide quality, body-safe sex toys, luxurious lubes, comfortable condoms, kink accessories and creative items to spice things up. With education as our passion, we offer a friendly, comfortable and professional environment in-store and online.

We are also the producers of the Toronto International Porn Festival, a celebration of films that address sex and sexuality in broad ways: through the erotic, documentary, humour, exposé and/or art.

Prize: $150 gift certificate to be used for product and/or workshops at Good For Her plus eight tickets for screenings at the Toronto International Porn Festival April 19-22.

Sponsored by Good For Her

Enter here:

Contest Ends February 9