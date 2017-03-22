The Green Living Show Ultimate Eco-Date Experience

Win a five-course dinner from a professional chef in your own home plus a chocolate workshop, Fresh City Farms picnic, massage, gift bag and transportation from Facedrive!

One lucky winner will get the following prizes:

  • All day green transportation care of Facedrive, the sustainable transportation network, providing ride-sharing services in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles. ($250 value)
  • One-hour private, on-site chocolate workshop at ChocoSol Traders, a learning community social enterprise that focuses on making the ‘food of the gods’ – cacao – into stone-ground, artisanal dark chocolate. ($450 Value)
  • Trinity Bellwoods picnic with a Fresh City Farms organic lunch, cold-pressed juice, fruit and locally sourced snacks plus a Green Living Show exhibitors goodie bag. ($150 Value)
  • Two 90-minute massages at the Rosedale Wellness Centre. ($240 Value)
  • Green Living Show eco-sexy gift bag. ($200 Value)
  • Private in-home, five-course tasting dinner from Chef Charlotte Langley with ingredients sourced from her favourite growers, farmers and fishermen. ($750 Value)

Contest ends: April 3

