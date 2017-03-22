The Green Living Show Ultimate Eco-Date Experience

×
One lucky winner will get the following prizes:
- All day green transportation care of Facedrive, the sustainable transportation network, providing ride-sharing services in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles. ($250 value)
- One-hour private, on-site chocolate workshop at ChocoSol Traders, a learning community social enterprise that focuses on making the ‘food of the gods’ – cacao – into stone-ground, artisanal dark chocolate. ($450 Value)
- Trinity Bellwoods picnic with a Fresh City Farms organic lunch, cold-pressed juice, fruit and locally sourced snacks plus a Green Living Show exhibitors goodie bag. ($150 Value)
- Two 90-minute massages at the Rosedale Wellness Centre. ($240 Value)
- Green Living Show eco-sexy gift bag. ($200 Value)
- Private in-home, five-course tasting dinner from Chef Charlotte Langley with ingredients sourced from her favourite growers, farmers and fishermen. ($750 Value)
Contest ends: April 3