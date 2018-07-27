Ultimate Fan Expo Experience

Celebrating its 24th year, FAN EXPO CANADA has grown from a small comic book convention attracting 1,500 fans into a multi-faceted, four-day citywide event that attracts over 125,000 fans from around the world.

FAN EXPO CANADA, Canada’s largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event, will feature some of the hottest names across genres for a four day, all-ages extravaganza. From August 30th until September 2nd FAN EXPO CANADA is inviting all expo-nauts to nerd out with their comic book comrades and heroes of horror at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Tickets are now available here.

Everyone is a fan of something, and FAN EXPO CANADA is a place to celebrate all things pop culture. Get an autograph or a photo with your favourite guest and get the inside scoop about your favourite movies and TV shows at our celebrity panels! Watch professional comic artists battle it out in our popular Sketch Duels, learn from our “How To” workshops, and take photos with your favourite costumed characters! It’s also a great place to buy a unique gift (or treat yourself!) with over 750,000 square feet of shopping madness.

Prize includes the following:

✪ Professional Photo Op with Michael J. Fox on Saturday September 1st

✪ One guaranteed in-person autograph by Michael J. Fox

✪ Gold Ticket to An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future (Friday, Time: 7:00pm)

✪ 2 Premium Passes (includes 4-day admission to FAN EXPO CANADA)

✪ Limited Edition FAN EXPO CANADA swag and more!

Prize Valued at: $1,050.00

Premium Pass Perks include:

✪ Deluxe Pass (admission to all 4 days of FAN EXPO Canada™)

✪ Limited Edition FAN EXPO Canada™ Premium Badge

✪ Limited Edition FAN EXPO Canada™ T-Shirt

✪ Exclusive FAN EXPO Canada™ Bag

✪ Exclusive Comic from Major Publisher

✪ Limited Edition Print

✪ Exclusive Collectible

✪ Limited Edition Show Program

✪ Exclusive Pre-Sale for Celebrity Photo Ops

✪ Exclusive Pre-Sale on select Specially Ticketed Events

✪ Exclusive Priority Entrances

✪ Exclusive Premium Ticket Counter

✪ Access to Special Preview on Thursday at 2pm

✪ Exclusive Premium Lounge Access*

✪ 10% off coupon for the FAN EXPO Canada™ Store

✪ Free single day General Admission (excluding Saturdays) to ALL FUTURE FAN EXPO HQ events until, but not including, FAN EXPO Canada™ 2019**

Contest ends: August 13