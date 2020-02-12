Ultimate Foodie Experience

PRIZE PACK INCLUDES:

✪ A $200 giftcard to Messinis Authentic Gyros

✪ Brunch for 6 up to $200 in value at Lazy Daisy's Cafe

✪ Dinner for 2 at Maple Leaf Tavern

✪ A $200 gift card to Oyster Mine

✪ A $200 gift card to Zakkushi on Carlton

Thank you to our sponsors:

Lazy Daisy's Cafe

Lazy Daisy's, one of the top cafes in the city serves up farm fresh food that's local,natural and baked from scratch. Our breakfast sandwiches are ranked Number #1 in TO and Top 10 across the country! Cosy, friendly vibe. lazydaisyscafe.ca

Messini's

Messini Authentic Gyros, located in Toronto’s celebrated Greektown, has been serving up authentic Greek cuisine since 2003. The purveyor of Toronto’s most famed gyro sandwich, Messini’s is also renowned for being the first to introduce the now wildly popular Greek fries. messini.ca

Maple Leaf Tavern

Maple Leaf Tavern is a refined North American Tavern located in Leslieville, across from Gerrard Square. We focus on refined tavern classics and elevated familiar dishes. We feature a wood burning grill & world class cocktail program. mapleleaftavern.ca

Zakkushi on Carlton

With our handmade décor inside, we try our best to show Japanese Izakaya atmosphere. Our signature dish is the white charcoal grill skewers, and we have a variety of them over 30 different kinds, including meats, seafood and vegetables. zakkushi.com

Oyster Mine

Toronto’s newest oyster bar,serving a wide variety of land and sea dishes,perfect for anything from a formal, romantic evening for two, to hosting a memorable group outing. Experience upscale dining in our relaxed, modern interior as you sample from our choices featuring only the finest rotating oyster menu and entrees featuring international ingredients from around the world. oystermine.com