Win the Ultimate Fringe Binge Experience, featuring plays, food, coffee, Bike Share passes and a VIP Fringe Club tour with VIP clown duo Morro & Jasp!

Win the Ultimate Fringe Binge Experience. Enter below for a chance at this incredible prize package: 

  • Two 5-play passes to see any show in the festival (value of $100)
  • Dinner for two at Lisa Marie by Fidel Gastro on Queen West at the end of a long Fringe day (value of $100)
  • Complimentary 12-day pass from Bike Share Toronto to scoot from venue to venue (value of $85)
  • Picnic basket for daytime Fringe-ing courtesy of Foodbenders (value of $80)
  • Gift card from Jimmy's Coffee for use while you're on your viewing rampage and need that caffeine boost (value of $40)
  • VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the Fringe Club and complimentary beverages with VIP clown duo Morro & Jasp (priceless!)

Total prize value: $385

Sponsored by: Toronto Fringe Festival

Contest ends: June 26

