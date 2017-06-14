Win the Ultimate Fringe Binge Experience. Enter below for a chance at this incredible prize package:

Two 5-play passes to see any show in the festival (value of $100)

Dinner for two at Lisa Marie by Fidel Gastro on Queen West at the end of a long Fringe day (value of $100)

Complimentary 12-day pass from Bike Share Toronto to scoot from venue to venue (value of $85)

Picnic basket for daytime Fringe-ing courtesy of Foodbenders (value of $80)

Gift card from Jimmy's Coffee for use while you're on your viewing rampage and need that caffeine boost (value of $40)

VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the Fringe Club and complimentary beverages with VIP clown duo Morro & Jasp (priceless!)

Total prize value: $385

Sponsored by: Toronto Fringe Festival

Contest ends: June 26