Ultimate Fringe Experience

The Toronto Fringe invites you to "Fringe" in style! Book tickets to shows in the festival, bike between venues with Bike Share, get caffeinated by our friends at Pilot Coffee, and finish off with drinks at POSTSCRIPT.

The Toronto Fringe (July 3-14, 2019) is Ontario's largest theatre festival, and showcases 150+ stage productions from Canada and around the world, at 30+ venues in downtown Toronto. This year’s lineup includes dramas, musicals, comedy, improv, and more, plus special programming for families at KidsFest.

POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe, is located in an outdoor hockey rink at Bathurst at Dundas. It is the largest pop-up patio in Toronto and a summer event not to be missed! Featuring live, outdoor performances, as well as a silent disco, and stand-up comedy. Don’t miss the local food vendors and full-stocked bar with specialty cocktails. PS: the patio is FREE and open to everyone!

Prize Pack Includes:

✪ Two 5 Show Passes (value of $90)

✪ Dinner for 2 at Canoe Restaurant (value of $100)

✪ Two 12-day passes from Bike Share (value of $85)

✪ Pilot Coffee Prize Pack (value $50)

✪ Two refreshments at POSTSCRIPT (the Fringe patio) (value of $15)

Sponsored by: The Toronto Fringe