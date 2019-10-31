Ultimate NOW Readers Choice Experience

ENTER to WIN one of two Ultimate NOW Readers Choice Experience prize packs!

Prize Pack One Includes: 

★ $100 Bar Raval Gift Card.

★ $100 Burrito Boyz Gift Card.

★ $100 Outer Layer Cards & Gifts Gift Card.

★ $100.00 Heirloom Food Truck or The Cheesecake Food Truck Gift Card.

★ A custom shelf or a designer lamp from AJ's Antique Revival.

★ A pair of tickets to Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu and a pari of tickets to Blacktop Sky by Christina Anderson from Obsidian Theatre.

Prize Pack Two Includes: 

★ $100 gift card to LAZY DAISY'S CAFE.

★ $120.00 Gift Card to Parallel.

★ $100 Gift Card to Smoke's Poutine.

★ $100 Gift Card for Outer Layer Cards & Gifts.

★ A Sonicare Diamond Clean Smart Electric Toothbrush from Dr. Judy Sturm & Associates.

★ Two 10-tickets passes for Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2019-20 Season.

Scroll to the bottom of the page to enter!

Sponsored by:

Outer Layer Cards & Gifts

Heirloom Food Truck

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Obsidian Theatre

Dr. Judy Sturm & Associates

AJ's Antique Revival

Burrito Boyz

Bar Raval

Lazy Daisy's Cafe

Parallel

Arts Market

Smoke's Poutinerie