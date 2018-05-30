× Expand summersweepstakes

Summer is here and we want to give you the chance to win the Ultimate NOW Summer Sweepstakes!

Prize Pack includes:

✪ $50 gift certificate from Gare De L'Est!

✪ $200 gift certificate from Long & McQuade!

✪ A pair of VIP tickets to the Annual Africa Day Celebration 2019!

✪ $150 gift certificate from Pizza e Pazzi!

✪ A pair of tickets to 5th Annual Toronto Cider Festival 2019!

✪ A $200 Visa Card from Esso!

Scroll to bottom of page to enter

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Gare De L'Est is an authentic, modern French brasserie that celebrates the Parisian dining experience in the heart of Toronto's vibrant east end, and direct neighbours to Crow's Theatre. Open 7 days a week including a cafe service that offers full coffee service and pastries from early morning. Dining room is open from 5:30pm to close and includes reservable Chef's Bar seating (choose "counter" seating in Opentable). Lunch menu is open from Wednesday - Sunday.

Long & McQuade is Canada’s largest musical instrument retailer with 77 locations from coast to coast. Founded in 1956, the store is still 100% family owned, and 100% Canadian.

× Expand afrofest2

The Africa Day celebration in Toronto highlights the togetherness of the African and diaspora communities in Toronto. It is a celebration of our shared values and the unique beauty and diversity of our art, fashion designs and music. With a fashion exhibit, presentations by various artists and dance groups, art installations and sets by some of the top African DJs in Toronto this is truly a fun filled event designed to amaze and entertain.

× Expand pizza

Enjoy a dinner for two with a value of up to $150 at beautiful Pizza e Pazzi. Pizza e Pazzi is one of the few certified Vera Pizza Napoletana restaurants in Toronto. Whether it is pizza, pasta, delicious antipastos or desserts, you will find that everything that reaches your table is authentic, fresh, and always prepared with care. We look forward to having you dining with us.

× Expand cider

Winner of the Notable Best Festival Award, Toronto Cider Festival creates an environment where Toronto’s vibrant community can kick back, relax by the waterfront and celebrate the end of summer with delicious ciders in hand! Showcasing over 100 kinds of cider, delicious food, live entertainment and exciting contests, this is going to be the best cider party in Toronto.

Each ticket comes with 4 sample tokens, a commemorative sampling mug and access to over 100 kinds of cider from the best apple growing regions in Canada and around the world.

Sold out every year, this is an event you won't want to miss!

× Expand mm

The team at Master Mechanic High Park wants to kick-start your plans for summer ’18 with a $200 Visa Card from Esso to use any way you want!

(rafflecopter here)

Contest Ends: August 28th