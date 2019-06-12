ULTIMATE PRIDE EXPERIENCE

× Expand ULTIMATEPRIDE

Prize Pack Includes:

✪ 1x $200 gift certificate to Toronto Outdoor Art Fair 2019

✪ 1x pair of Ripley's Aquarium passes

✪ 1x pair of Imagine Cinema passes

Sponsored by:

NOW Magazine

× Expand ultimate pride

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

× Expand torontooutdoor

The 58th Toronto Outdoor Art Fair is Canada’s leading contemporary outdoor art fair, happening July 12–14 at Nathan Phillips Square! This is your chance to start or grow your Canadian art or craft collection.

Paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, and more – browse over 360 contemporary visual artists and makers and discover new works and talents in a vibrant and welcoming environment. All members of the public to listen to compelling talks, take an expert-led tour, experience larger than life art installations, or relax in a craft beer garden and enjoy one of our many performances – all free, all weekend.

× Expand prideexperience

Contest Ends: July 8