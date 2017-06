× Expand Photo: Alice Clark

Enter to win a Luminato four-pack pass to Vertical Influences (June 24 or 25) at Scarborough's Don Montgomery Arena – just steps from Kennedy subway station!

From Montreal's five-member collective Le Patin Libre, Vertical Influences brings the attitude of street dance and the athleticism of competitive skating to this exhilarating performance.

Sponsored by: Luminato 2017

Contest ends: June 22