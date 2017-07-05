VIMY at Soulpepper

Win two premium tickets to Soulpepper Theatre Company’s production of VIMY!

Enter for your chance to win two premium tickets to Soulpepper Theatre Company’s production of VIMY by Governor General’s Award-winning playwright, Vern Thiessen!

Soulpepper’s summer shows celebrate Canadian artists and explore defining events of Canadian nationhood, including Confederation and the First World War.

“It’s been 10 years since I wrote Vimy, and I don’t have any more answers than when I started. If anything, the questions grow larger in my mind. Like the characters in the play, I continue the struggle of reconciling who I am with the land I occupy.” – Vern Thiessen

Sponsored by Soulpepper Theatre Company

Contest Ends July 7

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers'Choice 2017! Voting opens on July 20!

This week in Print