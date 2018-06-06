Vote for the NOW Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award at the 2018 Doras

THE DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARDS. Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts presents the 39th annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, celebrating the city's top talent in the performing arts. Winter Garden Theatre (189 Yonge) on June 25. tapa.ca. See listing.

We're honoured to present the 2018 NOW Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award at the Doras. Named in memory of NOW's longtime theatre reviewer, this award recognizes the most outstanding production over the previous year as decided by local theatre audiences.

Use the form below to enter your vote or feel free to add your pick if you don't see your favourite on the list. If you need help remembering the name of a show you saw, check out our stage section and read some reviews.

Voting closes at 12pm (noon) on June 20. The winner will be announced at The Doras on Monday, June 25.

