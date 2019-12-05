Enter to WIN a pair of orchestra level tickets to The Ward Cabaret's opening night at Harbourfront Centre Theatre!

The Ward Cabaret, a sold-out hit at the 2018 Luminato Festival, reimagines the vibrant sounds of Toronto's first cross-cultural community. It is inspired by the engaging and impactful “The Ward" (Coach House Books).

Created by David Buchbinder with the collaboration of award-winning artists Michael Occhipinti, Derek Kwan, Marjorie Chan, Leah Cherniak and Andrew Craig, it shares the key to the sound, “vibration” and meaning of a time and place that holds the secret of what Toronto has become: the most diverse city on the planet.

Sponsored by: The Ward Productions

Contest ends: December 10th