Enter for your chance to WIN a $50 coupon that can be used at the Wildly Delicious Warehouse Sale.

Wildly Delicious is Canada’s leading specialty food producer founded in 1995 and proudly still operating in Toronto, Ontario. Starting out with a flavourful line of infused vinegars and bread dippers, the company has expanded its catalogue to award winning condiments, cooking sauces, preserves and hard goods. Wildly Delicious develops, markets, and distributes four product lines including Wildly Delicious Home Brand; Petite Maison; Badass Barbeque; and Wildly Delicious Preserve Co.

Sponsored by: Wildly Delicious Preserve Co

Contest ends: December 18th