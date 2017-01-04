Win $50 for NOW Access

× Expand NOW Access_January 2017

Have you joined NOW Access yet? Our new membership program gets you 25-40% more spending money at these participating bars, restaurants and shops. And with $50 to get you started, you'll easily discover all of the benefits that come with this one powerful card.

How does it work?

Each participating business offers limited opportunities to get extra spending money to use on their goods and services. You choose whether you want to make a purchase and how much you want to spend, then we increase your money and load it right onto your NOW Access card for your next visit.

Basic memberships are free and get you 25% more money ($50 becomes $62.50), while Access Plus memberships get you 40% more ($50 becomes $70) along with a host of VIP perks.

Become a Member to Win!

This contest is only open to NOW Access members. If you haven't joined yet, the sign-up process is quick and easy. Just visit nowaccess.ca to get started!

Once you've joined, enter this contest using the form below. Good luck!

Contest ends: January 9