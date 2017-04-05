National Canadian Film Day 150: CUBE

National Canadian Film Day 150 (NCFD 150) is the biggest film festival in the world. Ever! On April 19, 2017, this massive one-day celebration of Canadian cinema in honour of our nation’s 150th birthday will include over 1,700 screenings across Canada in cinemas, libraries, public squares and anywhere you can show a film.

The Royal is joining the fun with NOW Magazine to co-present a special FREE evening of entertainment! First up is Jonathan Culp's TAKING SHELTER: a bizarre collage film about aliens invading Canada - made from 433 Canuxploitation movies from the '70s and '80s. Then it's a 20th anniversary screening of Vincenzo Natali's CUBE, a smart and inventive thriller about a group of strangers who awaken in a booby-trapped prison made of interconnected cubic cells.

The sleek, simple, mindf*ck of a film has achieved true cult status since its release in 1997 - and can truly be counted as one of Canada's best horror/sci-fi films of all time.

CUBE won 17 awards at film festivals across the world, including Best First Canadian Feature at TIFF in 1997. At the time of its release, the LA Times called Vincenzo Natali a "visionary new talent" and we couldn't agree more!

Free tickets are available here, but if you use the contest form below, you'll be entered into a draw for VIP tickets plus a swag bag and popcorn/pop to enjoy! Enter to win using the form below.

(Spoiler alert: There will be a draw at the event for a $250 VIA Rail gift certificate!)

Sponsored by: National Canadian Film Day

Contest ends: April 10